Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $8.73 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 14,141 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $8,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter worth $9,802,000. 23.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $104.93 on Thursday. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $111.58. The stock has a market cap of $146.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.93 and a 200-day moving average of $91.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile Us news, insider Ronald D. Fisher bought 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,050,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 221,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,832,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $21,298,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,462,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on T-Mobile Us from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Argus lifted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 target price on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

