Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $8.71 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $8,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 88,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,193,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 169,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 52,925 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $26.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $107.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day moving average is $34.07. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wells Fargo & Co to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.31.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

