Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $13.11 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59,900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $13,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 14,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 15,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.81.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $182.62 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $190.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.80. The company has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi acquired 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.