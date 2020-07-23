Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $12.96 Million Stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Humana were worth $12,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $477,049,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Humana by 3,122.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,135,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,930,000 after buying an additional 1,099,992 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 507.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,256,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $394,439,000 after buying an additional 1,049,394 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,869,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,910 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 46.9% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,164,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,562,000 after purchasing an additional 691,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $424.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.29.

Humana stock opened at $402.37 on Thursday. Humana Inc has a twelve month low of $208.25 and a twelve month high of $412.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $387.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.30. The company has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. Humana had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $18.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

