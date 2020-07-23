Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,957 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $9,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,036,616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,333,790,000 after purchasing an additional 91,204 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 102.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,685,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,267,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,874,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $544,943,000 after buying an additional 123,523 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,589 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $267,765,000 after buying an additional 102,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,286,050 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,769,000 after buying an additional 130,574 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $114,933.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total transaction of $20,000,348.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,290 shares of company stock valued at $23,034,370 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $326.72 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $330.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.71.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.84.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

