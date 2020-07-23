Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys New Shares in Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 778,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,978,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stephens increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Tudor Pickering raised Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $16.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1.06, a P/E/G ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.73. Baker Hughes Company has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 42.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes Company will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

