Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 70,326 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,326 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Progressive were worth $10,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 831,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 36,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 333,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,683,000 after purchasing an additional 157,173 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $1,117,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 347,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,882,733.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $252,527.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,823 shares of company stock worth $5,187,221 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $90.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $90.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.64 and its 200 day moving average is $78.17.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 28.79%. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Progressive from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler cut Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Progressive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.79.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.