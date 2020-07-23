Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 3,315 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in DexCom were worth $12,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth $50,651,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,041 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 80,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,797,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $305.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $361.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $278.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.86.

In related news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.05, for a total transaction of $161,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.63, for a total transaction of $2,067,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,762 shares of company stock valued at $23,612,752. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $426.15 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $138.28 and a one year high of $446.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.82. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.02 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. DexCom had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.