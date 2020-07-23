Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 56.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,285 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,301 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $9,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,625,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,956,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,493 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $166,130,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,551,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,753,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,027 shares during the period. Swedbank acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $103,594,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $85,099,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $4,949,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 802,128 shares in the company, valued at $79,394,629.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 49,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $4,032,512.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 179,871 shares in the company, valued at $14,754,818.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,441 shares of company stock worth $34,815,729 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.17.

Shares of CDNS opened at $103.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.10. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $51.39 and a 12-month high of $106.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $638.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.09 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 50.84%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

