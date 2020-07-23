Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires New Position in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 474,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,548,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Carrier Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $34,000. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR stock opened at $26.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $27.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.17.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin acquired 57,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,196.60. Also, Director John J. Greisch acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $621,950.00.

