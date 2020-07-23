Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 93 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $13,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $635,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 505.1% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $660.67.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $157,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.71, for a total transaction of $1,207,278.00. Insiders have sold a total of 32,775 shares of company stock worth $18,181,874 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $681.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.21, a PEG ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $583.85 and its 200 day moving average is $550.72. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $684.84.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.15 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 13.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

