Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 67,237 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 56.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,237 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $11,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRU. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

PRU stock opened at $65.47 on Thursday. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $103.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. DOWLING & PARTN cut Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.93.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

