Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 1,900 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $11,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of EL opened at $195.57 on Thursday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.11. The firm has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total transaction of $6,102,934.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,218,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $896,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,430 shares of company stock worth $11,143,837. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.14.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.