ONEX (TSE:ONEX) Price Target Increased to C$77.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

ONEX (TSE:ONEX) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ONEX has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ONEX from C$98.55 to C$85.80 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ONEX from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on ONEX from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on ONEX from C$82.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

ONEX stock opened at C$60.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$61.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$68.54. The company has a current ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. ONEX has a 1-year low of C$37.00 and a 1-year high of C$89.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.23.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

