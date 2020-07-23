OneMain Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,009 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 741% compared to the average daily volume of 120 put options.
OMF has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised OneMain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on OneMain from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush decreased their price target on OneMain from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered OneMain from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.39.
In other news, CFO Micah R. Conrad bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.86 per share, with a total value of $47,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,139.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.
Shares of OneMain stock opened at $25.73 on Thursday. OneMain has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $48.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.57. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 2.40.
OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.22). OneMain had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that OneMain will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.
OneMain Company Profile
OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.
