ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) EVP Simon Keeton Sells 620 Shares of Stock

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) EVP Simon Keeton sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $13,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ON opened at $21.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.25. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $25.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 2.23.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

ON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. B. Riley raised ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on ON Semiconductor from $23.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 41,337,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,007,818,000 after acquiring an additional 512,370 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 99.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,986,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $223,757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,965,654 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.8% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,998,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146,006 shares during the period. Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.9% during the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 6,167,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,244,000 after acquiring an additional 345,300 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,757,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

