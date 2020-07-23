OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Hits New 1-Year High at $70.28

OMRON Corp (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.28 and last traded at $69.69, with a volume of 3141 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of OMRON by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OMRON by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,291,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,350,000 after purchasing an additional 31,728 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OMRON during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in shares of OMRON by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of OMRON by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 544,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,157,000 after acquiring an additional 20,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

OMRON Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, social systems, healthcare, environmental solutions, automotive electronic, and mechanical components businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

