Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omeros has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Get Omeros alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $789.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.86. Omeros has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $20.92.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $23.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omeros will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at $576,964.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,224,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,485,000 after acquiring an additional 162,255 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 65.5% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,523,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,742,000 after acquiring an additional 998,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,535,000 after acquiring an additional 53,885 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 2,404.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 708,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after acquiring an additional 680,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 504,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 60,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.