Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

OHI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, boosted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors to $26.54 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $31.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.65 and a 200-day moving average of $33.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.90. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.93.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

In other news, Director Burke W. Whitman bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.73 per share, with a total value of $25,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,189.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $78,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 38,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 312,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 184,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 18,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

