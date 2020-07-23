Olympia Financial Group Inc (TSE:OLY) Director Rick Skauge Buys 325 Shares

Olympia Financial Group Inc (TSE:OLY) Director Rick Skauge purchased 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$34.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$738,990.
Rick Skauge also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 2nd, Rick Skauge purchased 85 shares of Olympia Financial Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$38.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,251.25.
- On Friday, April 24th, Rick Skauge purchased 100 shares of Olympia Financial Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$40.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,005.00.
Shares of OLY stock opened at C$33.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.93. Olympia Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of C$32.66 and a 1 year high of C$55.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.25 million and a P/E ratio of 9.17.
About Olympia Financial Group
Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Private Health Services Plan, Self-Directed Registered Plans, Foreign Exchange, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and Exempt Edge divisions.
Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?
Receive News & Ratings for Olympia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.