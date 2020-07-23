Olympia Financial Group Inc (TSE:OLY) Director Rick Skauge Buys 325 Shares

Olympia Financial Group Inc (TSE:OLY) Director Rick Skauge purchased 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$34.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$738,990.

Rick Skauge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 2nd, Rick Skauge purchased 85 shares of Olympia Financial Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$38.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,251.25.

On Friday, April 24th, Rick Skauge purchased 100 shares of Olympia Financial Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$40.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,005.00.

Shares of OLY stock opened at C$33.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.93. Olympia Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of C$32.66 and a 1 year high of C$55.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.25 million and a P/E ratio of 9.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. Olympia Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

About Olympia Financial Group

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Private Health Services Plan, Self-Directed Registered Plans, Foreign Exchange, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and Exempt Edge divisions.

