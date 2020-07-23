Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

OLLI has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $33.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.13.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $108.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.76 and a 200-day moving average of $67.61. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $110.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $349.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.90 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,495,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,271.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 28,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,034,495.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,197,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,533,000 after buying an additional 1,093,146 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,853,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,891,000 after buying an additional 834,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,323,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,319,000 after purchasing an additional 35,468 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,227,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,151,000 after purchasing an additional 239,398 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.6% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 974,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,117,000 after purchasing an additional 15,130 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

