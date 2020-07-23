Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Trading 2.1% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) traded up 2.1% on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $14.40 and last traded at $14.42, 79,628 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 851,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.12.

The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $207.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Stephens upgraded Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Old National Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

In related news, Director Daniel S. Hermann bought 20,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $256,965.80. Also, CEO James C. Ryan III purchased 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $51,262.00. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2,407.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 21.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.98.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONB)

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

