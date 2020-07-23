Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Old National Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $207.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Old National Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens upgraded Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $18.74.

In related news, Director Daniel S. Hermann purchased 20,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $256,965.80. Also, CEO James C. Ryan III purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $51,262.00. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,648,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,259 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,905,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,088,000 after buying an additional 316,222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,903,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,399,000 after acquiring an additional 186,703 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,829,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,040,000 after acquiring an additional 303,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,497,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,938,000 after acquiring an additional 176,424 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

