Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest Sells 2,755 Shares of Stock

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.25, for a total transaction of $584,748.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,475.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jacques Frederic Kerrest also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 16th, Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 2,780 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total transaction of $516,023.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $210.82 on Thursday. Okta Inc has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $224.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.35.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $182.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on OKTA. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Okta from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Okta by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Okta by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after acquiring an additional 30,901 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 52,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Okta by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

