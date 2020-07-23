Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Director Benjamin A. Horowitz Sells 37,882 Shares of Stock

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total transaction of $7,843,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Okta stock opened at $210.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Okta Inc has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $224.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.35.
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $182.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,011,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,269,000 after acquiring an additional 395,715 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,021,000 after acquiring an additional 22,883 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,249,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,057,000 after acquiring an additional 46,637 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,245,000 after acquiring an additional 57,623 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Okta Company Profile
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.
Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.