Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Director Benjamin A. Horowitz Sells 37,882 Shares of Stock

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total transaction of $7,843,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $210.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Okta Inc has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $224.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.35.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $182.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $131.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,011,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,269,000 after acquiring an additional 395,715 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,021,000 after acquiring an additional 22,883 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,249,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,057,000 after acquiring an additional 46,637 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,245,000 after acquiring an additional 57,623 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

