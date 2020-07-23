OKB Price Tops $5.42 on Top Exchanges (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last seven days, OKB has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One OKB token can currently be bought for approximately $5.42 or 0.00057092 BTC on exchanges including Coinall and OKEx. OKB has a total market capitalization of $325.49 million and $122.03 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OKB alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00045293 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $526.96 or 0.05545897 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003180 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017316 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00019913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031338 BTC.

OKB Token Profile

OKB is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

Buying and Selling OKB

OKB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.