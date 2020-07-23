Oddo Bhf Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Adyen (AMS:ADYEN)

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Oddo Bhf in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ADYEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €920.00 ($1,033.71) price objective on shares of Adyen and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adyen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €858.63 ($964.75).

