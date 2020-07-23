OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Given New C$4.25 Price Target at National Bank Financial

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OGC. Cormark upped their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Pi Financial set a C$4.75 price target on OceanaGold and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.04.

Shares of TSE:OGC opened at C$3.71 on Wednesday. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$1.16 and a 1 year high of C$4.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of -92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$185.53 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that OceanaGold will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

