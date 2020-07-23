OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Given New C$4.25 Price Target at National Bank Financial

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OGC. Cormark upped their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Pi Financial set a C$4.75 price target on OceanaGold and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.04.
Shares of TSE:OGC opened at C$3.71 on Wednesday. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$1.16 and a 1 year high of C$4.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of -92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
OceanaGold Company Profile
OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.
