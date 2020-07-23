Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 36,013 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 143.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 166.2% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,011,121.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,613.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $283,780.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,730.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,905 shares of company stock worth $1,740,403. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on OXY shares. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $7.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.02.

NYSE OXY opened at $16.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.96 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $54.05.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

