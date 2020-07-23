Oasis Petroleum Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) – Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Underweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s FY2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The energy producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Oasis Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on OAS. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum to $0.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.50 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oasis Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.32.

OAS stock opened at $0.73 on Thursday. Oasis Petroleum has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.60 million, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OAS. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,631 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31,217 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,367 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 17,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

