Nwam LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Nwam LLC decreased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,474 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,297,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,095 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,859,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,640,000 after acquiring an additional 87,697 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 30.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,099,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,842 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,446,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 26.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,489,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,053 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on WY. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of WY opened at $26.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. Weyerhaeuser Co has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.43.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.