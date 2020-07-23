Nwam LLC Takes $1.51 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 37,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 12,561 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $7,515,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 199,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 19,207 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Watson Rebecca now owns 255,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,982,000 after purchasing an additional 12,539 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.37.

