Nwam LLC Sells 3,154 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Nwam LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 40,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.47.

NYSE:BAC opened at $24.31 on Thursday. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $211.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.