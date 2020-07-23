Nwam LLC Sells 152 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Nwam LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $215.65 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $129.54 and a 12 month high of $226.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.81.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

