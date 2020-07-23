Nwam LLC Sells 130 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Nwam LLC reduced its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Amgen by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 220,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,923,000 after acquiring an additional 83,009 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $214,191,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 58,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,425 shares of company stock worth $818,457 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock opened at $256.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.12 and a twelve month high of $264.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.77.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra raised their price objective on Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

