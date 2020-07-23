Nwam LLC Raises Stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Nwam LLC increased its holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,807 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 155.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 21,963 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 142.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 63,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 37,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLIR Systems stock opened at $41.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.24. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.44.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $450.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.48 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.71%. FLIR Systems’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FLIR shares. Imperial Capital increased their target price on FLIR Systems from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on FLIR Systems in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on FLIR Systems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.11.

In related news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,041,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,429.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

