Nwam LLC Raises Position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 742 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $1,201,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $2,422,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,558.75, for a total transaction of $1,382,611.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 7,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $895.00, for a total transaction of $6,511,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,620,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,185 shares of company stock worth $20,825,753. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $910.00 price target on the stock. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $777.67.

TSLA stock opened at $1,592.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $290.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,789.13 and a beta of 1.19. Tesla Inc has a 52 week low of $211.00 and a 52 week high of $1,794.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,155.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $787.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $4.53. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

