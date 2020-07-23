Nwam LLC Purchases New Stake in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 84,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 109,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $5,925,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $9.36 on Thursday. Equitrans Midstream has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $18.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average is $8.46.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $453.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.80 million.

Several brokerages have commented on ETRN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Karam purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $364,950.00.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.