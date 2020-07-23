Nwam LLC Purchases 790 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 22,033 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 26,493 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.5% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total value of $37,898,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,001,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,496,824.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,376,000 over the last three months. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $56.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $171.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.81. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $58.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Oracle from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.34.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

