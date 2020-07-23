Nwam LLC Purchases 1,567 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Nwam LLC grew its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,440 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Nike by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 321,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,558,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in Nike by 0.7% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 53,168 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Nike during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nike by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,229 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nike by 3.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 153,702 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.01.

Shares of Nike stock opened at $98.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.27.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 56,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $5,550,209.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,313 shares of company stock valued at $28,847,939 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

