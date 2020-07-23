Nwam LLC Invests $801,000 in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Corning by 49.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 56,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 3.5% during the second quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management lifted its stake in Corning by 3.6% during the second quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 14,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 173,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.73.

Corning stock opened at $29.60 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 92.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

