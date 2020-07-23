Nwam LLC Increases Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Nwam LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 152.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,014.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $122.28 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.23 and a 52-week high of $123.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.64.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

