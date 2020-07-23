Nwam LLC Has $4.09 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 102.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.80.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $97.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.65 and a 200-day moving average of $88.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.86. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,794 shares of company stock valued at $9,057,485 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

