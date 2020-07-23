Nwam LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Nwam LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,136 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after acquiring an additional 63,786 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 179.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 444,180 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $64,242,000 after acquiring an additional 285,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,998 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Imperial Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.35.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $119.03 on Thursday. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.86 and a 200-day moving average of $118.57.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

