Nwam LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $33,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 137.4% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $43.61 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $76.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.90 and a 200-day moving average of $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.91.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

