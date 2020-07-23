Nwam LLC Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Nwam LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,556,000 after purchasing an additional 36,574 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 329.2% during the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $91.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.29. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Chevron’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

