Nwam LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 76.6% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 338.7% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 67,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 51,805 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 31,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $64.12 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $70.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

