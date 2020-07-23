Nwam LLC Grows Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,894 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several analysts have commented on ABT shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

In other news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $7,360,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 84,596 shares of company stock worth $7,786,215 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $100.19 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $100.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.94 and its 200 day moving average is $87.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $173.68 billion, a PE ratio of 57.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.