Nwam LLC Decreases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Nwam LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,985 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $51,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $98.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

