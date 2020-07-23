Nwam LLC Buys New Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,998 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,354,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 24.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,360,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $928,597,000 after buying an additional 1,230,385 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 183.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,767,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $258,102,000 after buying an additional 1,144,243 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 84.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,855,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $270,964,000 after buying an additional 848,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $189.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.55. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSC. UBS Group boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $166.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.24.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 10,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.96, for a total value of $1,844,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,826,178.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total value of $306,891.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,926,776.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,388 shares of company stock valued at $13,616,926. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

